Robert Lee Heilman, 88, of Kittanning Township, died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. He was born May 17, 1931, in Bethel Township, to the late Lee and Ruth (Crownover) Heilman. Bob was a millwright for Allegheny Ludlum in West Leechburg for 42 years. Mr. Heilman was a longtime member of Emmanuel Heilman Lutheran Church in Garretts Run. He especially loved farming and gardening in the Crooked Creek and Ford City areas for many years. He also restored old John Deere Tractors with his son and grandsons. He also competed at various clubs and fairs in tractor pulling. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 37 years, Audrey (Wells) Roofner Heilman and her children, Sheryl, Skip and David, along with five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, son, Daniel (Patricia) Heilman, of Kittanning Township; grandsons, Lee Heilman, of Sugarcreek, Ohio, and Justin (Melia) Heilman, of Kittanning Township; great-grandson, Isaac Heilman, of Kittanning Township; and great-granddaughter, Anna Leigh, of Kittanning Township. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Heilman, and sisters, Janet Schaeffer and Marie Heilman. Due to the ongoing health concerns of the Covid 19 pandemic, the family held a private viewing and service for Bob in the Emmanuel Heilman Lutheran Church with the Rev. Eric Damon officiating. Burial took place in Emmanuel Heilman Lutheran Cemetery. The SNYDER-CRISSMAN FUNERAL HOME in Kittanning is assisting the family with all the funeral arrangements. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Emmanuel Heilman Lutheran Church, 854 Garretts Run Road, Ford City, PA 16226, or to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. For more information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.