Robert L. "Bob" Hite, 88, of North Versailles, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. He was born March 26, 1931, in East Pittsburgh, a son of the late John and Edna Hite. He was a longtime member of Linway Presbyterian Church, in North Versailles. He was an Army veteran that served in the Korean War before working in management for more than 30 years for U.S. Steel in the Natron Tube Hot Mill before retiring. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marion Louise Hite, and his second wife of more than 34 years, Delores Jean Quiggle; son, Timothy Quiggle; brothers, Thomas, John, Harry and Donald Hite; and sisters, Ester Welty, Lula Mae Sloss, Genevieve Mathers and Martha Hite. He is survived by sons, Leonard (Cindy), Gary (Teri), Randy (Connie) and Todd (Michelle) Quiggle; grandchildren, Jodi (David) Leitzell, Lenny Quiggle, Devon Quiggle, Krista (Meagan) Quiggle, Kaitlin (Chris) Matessa, Virginia Quiggle, Kristal (Derek) Johnson, Cara Quiggle, Todd Quiggle, Alyssa (Tyler) Ruhl, Timothy (Amber) Quiggle and Patrick Quiggle; great-grandchildren, Savannah, David, Alexa, Bryson, Ryder, Claire, Mason, Mariah, Alexander and Giovanna; sister, Lois Hite; and nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Linway United Presbyterian Church, in North Versailles, with the Rev. Eric Dennis officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Grandview Cemetery in North Versailles.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019