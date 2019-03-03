Robert LeRoy Jamison, 81, passed away Sept. 8, 2018, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Robert was born May 21, 1937, in Fairmont, W.Va., to the late Howard H. Jamison and Pauline Jones Jamison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karan. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sally Sue Bowyer Jamison; his daughter, Karey Jamison Brindle (Edward), of Mt. Pleasant, N.C.; one son, David Jamison, of Streetsboro, Ohio; three grandsons, Russell Brindle (Khara), of Denver, Colo., Benjamin Brindle (Christina), of Windsor, Colo., and Trevor Brindle (Karen), of Kernersville, N.C.; and two great-grandchildren, Garrett Brindle, of Windsor, Colo., and Clara Mae Brindle, of Kernersville, N.C. He graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1954 and West Virginia University in 1960 with a B.S. in electrical engineering. He worked for Allegheny Power Co. for 36 years and 11 months. He began his career in Fairmont, W.Va., as a sub-station and then applications engineer. In 1969, Robert and family moved to Weirton, W.Va., where he worked as a senior power sales engineer. In 1971, Robert moved to Greensburg to work as a rates engineer. He then changed job titles successively to construction engineer, supervisor of power construction, manager of power station maintenance, manager of power construction, and received his final promotion to executive director of construction in 1986. Robert re-engineered the department before his retirement in 1996, which was followed by a brief tenure as vice president of Raytheon. Robert was a member of several social and professional organizations, including the Jaycees, Rotary Club, Business Round Table, Official Board of the Methodist Church, Professional Engineers Society, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). He served on the marketing and construction committees of the Edison Electric Institute, as well as on the advisory boards of WVU's Electrical Engineering and Computer Science departments and the Pressurized Fluidized Bed Combustion (PFBC). After retirement, he served the public as chairman of the Slippery Rock, Pa. Municipal Authority for seven years. Robert was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. HAYWORTH-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, is serving the family of Mr. Jamison. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary