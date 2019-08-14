|
Robert L. Miller, 86, formerly of Greensburg, passed away in Henderson, Nev., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Robert was born in Somerset to Elmer and Roseanne Miller. He was a graduate of Somerset High School (class of 1950) and the University of Pittsburgh. Most of his career was spent at US Steel Research Center in Monroeville, where he held numerous patents in the steel and aerospace industries. He retired in 1989 from LTV Aerospace and Defense in Arlington, Texas. He and his wife Alice (ne´e Weimer) were high school sweethearts and were married for 68 years. They were avid travelers and collectors. Several years ago, they donated their Pennsylvania Turnpike memorabilia to the Turnpike Commission. Their collection is on display at the Midway South rest area on the turnpike. Robert is survived by his wife, Alice; his three children, Margery Dudash (Jerry), of Wake Forest, N.C., Patty (Michael Wylie), of Boulder City, Nev., and Carl (Nancy), of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Dudash, Lisa Hymson, Marc Dudash, Becky Sharp, David Miller, Dan Miller and Richard Miller; and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Jane Knepper, of Somerset, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by siblings Ruth Stern and J. Kenneth Miller.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at First Christian Church, 139 E. Main St., Somerset.
Robert and Alice were members there for many years.
