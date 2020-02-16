Home

J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Robert L. Nelson


1952 - 2020
Robert Lawrence Nelson, 67, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. with his family by his side. He was the loving son of the late Margaret and Bernard Nelson, of Pittsburgh; beloved husband of Linda Nelson (Betts); loving father of Barry (Kim) Nelson, Betsy (Scott) Rosenthal and Bruce (Shawn) Nelson; brother of David Nelson, Wayne Nelson and the late Greg Nelson; son-in-law of Arthur Betts; brother-in-law of Jim and Sandy Krentz and Bobby and Paulette Betts; and grandfather of Kameryn, Cassidy, Colton, Chase, Landon, Taylor and Luke. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Hillman Center for Cancer and the stem cell unit at Shadyside Hospital for their extraordinary care and loving support in Robert's final days. In lieu of flowers, Robert and his family ask that you make any donations to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Arrangements were made by the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME LTD., South Side.
