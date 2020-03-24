|
|
Robert L. Peters, 73, of Acme, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home. He was born Jan. 28, 1947, the son of the late James W. and Ethel Overly Peters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, (James) Peters. He was a member of the Kecksburg and Hecla Clubs. He worked for Pepsi Co., providing 40 years of service. He is survived by his son, Joseph Peters; daughters, Holly Rowe (Tim) and Brianna Shaw (Chris); and two granddaughters, Hailey Rowe and Alayna Shaw. He is also survived by father-in-law, Charles B. Moore; his mother-in-law, Shirley Ann Lisbon; sisters-in-law, Nancy Ann Lisbon and Robin Lynn Gajewski; brothers-in-law, Corey L. Moore and Shawn Morley; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation or services. Interment will be at Donegal Cemetery. JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME is in charge of all funeral arrangements.