Robert L. "Bobby Dale" Pushic, 80, of Greensburg, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at home. He was born Feb. 22, 1939, in Greensburg, a son of the late George P. and Mamie Vecchio Pushic. Bobby Dale spent his life in the bar and restaurant business. He was the owner of the Boulevard Restaurant and the former Bobby Dale's. He loved sitting in the sunshine, boating, rides in his convertible, reminiscing about old times, great friends and family. Bobby lived his life to the fullest. There are so many stories of his crazy antics, and no one could tell a story better. He certainly did life "his way." He was a huge sports fan; he especially loved watching his grandson Carson play hockey. He loved going to Vegas and tossing the dice. His passion was his restaurants and being around people who loved him. Many words could be used to describe him, but the best one is: friend. He was a friend to so many, willing to help anyone he knew forever or just met today. We are proud to call him husband, Dad, Pappy. To say he will be missed is an understatement. We will celebrate his life and honor him as our legend, Bobby Dale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Officer Kevin T. Pushic; and brother, George A. "Buggs" Pushic Jr. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sheri (Barry) Pushic; three daughters, Jill Troff and husband Frank, of Greensburg, Karla Pushic, of Greensburg, and Bobbi Lynn Frye and husband Eric, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Erika, Nico, Thomas, Carson and Gino; his favorite sister-in-law, Donna; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind countless employees and friends whom he considered his extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Bobby Dale from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Grace Church. Everyone please go directly to the church. Entombment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to LVAD research, upmc.com/services/heart-vascular/upmc-difference/about/giving. Bobby Dale's family has entrusted his care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 13 to May 14, 2019