Robert Leo 'Bob' Thompson, 86, of Elizabeth, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Born Nov. 17, 1932, he was the son of the late Harry F. and Margaret Irene (Zumbro) Thompson. Bob was a 1950 graduate of Rostraver High School. He honorably served his country in the Army during the Korean War. After his military service, he returned home to work at the family business, Harry F. Thompson's Garage, in Rostraver. In 1970, he and his brother, James, became co-owners of the business. He not only worked as a mechanic, but also was a Toro Lawn and Garden Dealer. His hobbies included gardening, puzzles, building model cars, wood working, country western music, tractor pulling and going to the casinos. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis (Lipp) Thompson; children, Terry (Carol) Thompson, of Elizabeth, Roberta Thompson, of Parkersburg, W.Va., Joan (David) Osiol, of Rostraver, and Robert (Jamie) Thompson, of Elizabeth; grandchildren, Ryan (Melissa) Thompson, Jason (Chrystal) Thompson, Bradley Thompson, Taryn Stock, Anna Osiol, Danielle Thompson and Robert Thompson; great-grandchildren, Gavin, MaLeah, Caleb and Ben; sisters, Margaret McGregor and Marie Thompson; numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Peanut. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lloyd, George and James Thompson; and sister, Mildred Thompson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Matthew Stith officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Round Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Round Hill Presbyterian Church.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 2, 2019