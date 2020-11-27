Robert L. Vincenzini, 78, of Penn Township, formerly of West Mifflin, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. He was born Nov. 30, 1941, in McKeesport, to the late Pio and June (Finney) Vincenzini. Robert is survived by two brothers and a sister, Charles (wife Mary Ann) Vincenzini, of White Oak, Gary Vincenzini, of West Mifflin, and Kathy (late husband George) Pomaibo, of West Mifflin; and many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith (Davidson) Vincenzini; and sisters, Nancy Vincenzini and Shirley (husband Edward) Matwij. Visitation will be private. Friends are welcome to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, in St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Association
by visiting www.alz.org
. Online condolences may be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com
.