Robert "Bob" Lee Weaver, 61, of Odessa, Mo., passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. Bob was born Sept. 4, 1958, in Greensburg, to Clarence and Estella (Shoas) Weaver. He graduated in 1977 from Greater Latrobe Junior and Senior High School in Latrobe. Bob worked as a carpenter for many years with the George Rice Co. and Saw Dust Framers until becoming disabled. In March of 2004, Bob married Christine (Buck) Weaver in Phoenix, Ariz. They later divorced, but remained great friends, and Christine was Bob's caretaker until his passing. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Bob enjoyed deer hunting, riding motorcycles, boating, and woodworking. Survivors include Christine Weaver, of the home; a son, Eric Weaver and wife, Sonya, of Kingsville, Mo.; two daughters, Amanda Berry, of Grain Valley, Mo., and Samantha Floyd and husband, Zach, of Kettering, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Layla, Maxxamis and Olivia Weaver, Tristen Weaver, Grier, Gabriella and Adaline Floyd; a brother, Dale Weaver and wife, Pat, of Statesville, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two sisters, Pat Ulishney and Susan Weaver. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the RALPH O. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 306 S. Second St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Friends of the Friendless Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 411, Lexington, MO 64067. Memories of Bob and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com
