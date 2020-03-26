|
Robert L. Weinman, 96, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Kelly's Personal Care Home, Greensburg. Mr. Weinman was born March 11, 1924, in Mt. Pleasant and was a son of the late John and Aileen Dick Weinman. He attended the former Hurst High School. Bob was a proud veteran of World War II who served in the Army. He had worked for the Mt. Pleasant Borough Street Department for more than 30 years. Bob was a life member of the American Legion Post 446 of Mt. Pleasant and had been honored as the parade marshal for the Veterans Day parade. He was a warm and humble man who supported many charities. He is survived by his loving family: his daughters, Linda L. Nagy (John), of Mt. Pleasant, and Cynthia K. Valley (William), of Atlanta, Ga.; his granddaughters, to whom he was very devoted, Stacy Kosko and Jordan Valley (Carl); his beloved great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Billy and Brandon; and his great-great-grandson, Charlie Robert, and two on the way. Bob is also survived by his brother and sister, Daniel Weinman, of Mt. Pleasant, and Betty Weinman, of Dallas, Texas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lipko Rodgers, in 2003; and by his brothers, Homer and Bruce Weinman. Honoring Bob's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be in Greenlick Cemetery, Bullskin Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. The family wishes to offer a very special thank you to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for the care and compassion shown to our father. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.