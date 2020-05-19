Robert Lynch Sr., 90, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home. Born Dec. 26, 1929, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Paul J. and Millie C. (Henry) Lynch. Bob was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Teledyne Vasco. He enjoyed college football, crossword puzzles, playing cards and trips to Wheeling Downs and the Meadows. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia (Precor) Lynch; his second wife, Rose F. (Smetak) Lynch; and one brother, Arthur P. Lynch. Bob is survived by a daughter, Lori Romanish and her husband, George, of Blairsville; two sons, Robert Lynch Jr., of New Jersey, and Joseph Lynch, of Latrobe; daughter-in-law, Tonia Lynch, of Latrobe; one sister, Ruth Himler, of Latrobe; eight grandchildren, Hannah Lynch, Evan Lynch and fiancee, Christina, Tawni Lynch, Marissa Arbore and her husband, Zachary, Sarah Lynch, Matthew Romanish, Joey Lynch and Emma Lynch; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Rose; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathleen Panichella, of Greensburg, and Diane Kuhn and her husband, Jim, of Latrobe; numerous nieces and nephews; and good friends, Joe Yunetz and Shawn Spillar. There will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at St. Clair Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2020.