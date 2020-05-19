Robert Lynch Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lynch Sr., 90, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home. Born Dec. 26, 1929, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Paul J. and Millie C. (Henry) Lynch. Bob was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Teledyne Vasco. He enjoyed college football, crossword puzzles, playing cards and trips to Wheeling Downs and the Meadows. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia (Precor) Lynch; his second wife, Rose F. (Smetak) Lynch; and one brother, Arthur P. Lynch. Bob is survived by a daughter, Lori Romanish and her husband, George, of Blairsville; two sons, Robert Lynch Jr., of New Jersey, and Joseph Lynch, of Latrobe; daughter-in-law, Tonia Lynch, of Latrobe; one sister, Ruth Himler, of Latrobe; eight grandchildren, Hannah Lynch, Evan Lynch and fiancee, Christina, Tawni Lynch, Marissa Arbore and her husband, Zachary, Sarah Lynch, Matthew Romanish, Joey Lynch and Emma Lynch; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Rose; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathleen Panichella, of Greensburg, and Diane Kuhn and her husband, Jim, of Latrobe; numerous nieces and nephews; and good friends, Joe Yunetz and Shawn Spillar. There will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at St. Clair Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved