1/1
Robert M. Brutz
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert M. "Hammer" Brutz, 83, of Irwin, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 18, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Michael and Helen (Mondick) Brutz. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas Brutz, fiancee, Mert Sphar, and his beloved grandson, Eric J. Besselman, in 2015. Bob was an Army veteran and was a member of the Herminie VFW Post 8427, and the Wendel Club. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Westinghouse in Waltz Mill, as a factory worker. He was an avid Steelers fan, having lots of memorabilia and enjoyed watching all wrestling and driving his scooter to play bingo. He was always telling jokes and had a nickname for everyone. Bob is survived by his two daughters, Debbie (Gregory) Shaneyfelt, of Ruffsdale, and Bonnie (James) Besselman, of Herminie; three special grandchildren, Christina (Garrick) Daum, Haley Santmyer and Zane Baumgarten and Nicholas Santmyer; and two special great-grandchildren, Ashwyn and Ellie. Hammer will be very sadly missed by his family and many friends including his friends at the Irwin Manor. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Glenn Hart officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in Sewickley Union Cemetery, Sewickley Township. Please wear Steelers gear in memory of Hammer. Please be prepared to adhere to all the current CDC Guidelines, including face masks and social distancing in funeral home. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Interment
Sewickley Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved