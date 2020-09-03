Robert M. "Hammer" Brutz, 83, of Irwin, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 18, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Michael and Helen (Mondick) Brutz. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas Brutz, fiancee, Mert Sphar, and his beloved grandson, Eric J. Besselman, in 2015. Bob was an Army veteran and was a member of the Herminie VFW Post 8427, and the Wendel Club. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Westinghouse in Waltz Mill, as a factory worker. He was an avid Steelers fan, having lots of memorabilia and enjoyed watching all wrestling and driving his scooter to play bingo. He was always telling jokes and had a nickname for everyone. Bob is survived by his two daughters, Debbie (Gregory) Shaneyfelt, of Ruffsdale, and Bonnie (James) Besselman, of Herminie; three special grandchildren, Christina (Garrick) Daum, Haley Santmyer and Zane Baumgarten and Nicholas Santmyer; and two special great-grandchildren, Ashwyn and Ellie. Hammer will be very sadly missed by his family and many friends including his friends at the Irwin Manor. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Glenn Hart officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in Sewickley Union Cemetery, Sewickley Township. Please wear Steelers gear in memory of Hammer. Please be prepared to adhere to all the current CDC Guidelines, including face masks and social distancing in funeral home. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
.