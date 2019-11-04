|
|
Robert Martin Fleming, 85, of Murrysville, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. He was born Jan. 17, 1934, in New Haven, Conn., son of the late Robert Martin Fleming Sr. and Edith Alice Endsley Fleming. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Fleming; and a sister, Marianne Moser. Robert was an active member of St. Alban's Anglican Church, Murrysville, and he participated in Community Bible Study. He volunteered for the PA Trolley Museum. Robert was a member of Phi Delta Theta at the University of Pittsburgh, and the Switch and Signal Has Beens, along with being an Eagle Scout. Prior to retirement, he worked as an electrical engineer for Westinghouse. Robert was a proud veteran of the Air Force. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Anderson Fleming, of Murrysville; three children, Susan (Karl) Fleming Crary, Michael Fleming, and Joel (Melanie) Fleming; a brother, James Fleming; and six grandchildren, Robert, Elizabeth, Liliana, Jason, Peter, and Zachary.
Private interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Alban's Anglican Church, Murrysville. Immediately following the service, the family will be having an open house from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m at the family residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association, Western PA Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019