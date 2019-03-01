Robert M. Lenhart, 62, of Claridge, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in his home. He was born March 18, 1956, in Wilkinsburg, to the late Jacob E. and Lois Ann (Ford) Lenhart. Rob was a Seabee in the Navy during the Vietnam War era. He was an avid biker and loved riding his Harley. Rob is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Sue Benczo Lenhart; son, Robert M. Lenhart Jr.; two stepdaughters, Renee (Frank) Esken and Shelly (Robert) Gordon; grandchildren, Frank Jr. and Christopher Esken, and Leah, Rylie and Nicholas Gordon; three brothers, Les E. (Darlene) Lenhart, David M. (Betsy) Lenhart and Mark (Patrice) Lenhart; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George A. Lenhart.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Amedisys Hospice, 109 Crossroads Road, Suite 400, Scottdale, PA 15683. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary