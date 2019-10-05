|
Robert M. Nudo, 75, of West Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, East Huntingdon Township, died unexpectedly Thursday morning, Oct. 3, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. He was born April 2, 1944, in Scottdale, the son of the late James and Tillie Province Nudo. Robert was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. He was a graduate of Southmoreland High School Class of 1962. He was employed with Robertshaw Controls for 28 years as a machinist. Robert had a passion for animals and enjoyed raising birds, snakes and even raccoons. He would rescue them, nurture them and send them back into the wild. Robert is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, his loving and devoted children, Robert M. Nudo II and his wife, Lori, of Acme, Steven R. Nudo, of Scottdale, and their mother, Susan Newill Campoli, of Lancaster; Erin D. Whipkey and husband, Daniel, of Mt. Pleasant, Tricia A. Nudo, of Connellsville, and their mother, Donna King Nudo, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; his grandchildren, Michael Nudo and wife, Sabrina, of South Carolina, Robin Gergely, of Greensburg, Danyel Paul and husband, Joe, of Washington, Justin Whipkey, of Mt. Pleasant, and T.J. Shaffer and wife, Brandy, of Montana; his great-grandchildren, Summer Nudo, Calie Gergely, Jeffrey Hoffman and Grace Shaffer; his brother, James "Slick" Nudo and wife, Sally, of Connellsville; his aunt, Esther Ruveo, of Connellsville; and a number of cousins. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sisters, Connie and Patricia Nudo.
In honoring Robert's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Cremation arrangements for Bob have been entrusted to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 5, 2019