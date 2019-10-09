|
|
Robert McKee Stickel, 91, of Murrysville, died suddenly Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Bob, as he was known to most people, held a special place in the hearts and minds of his family, his friends and his entire community in Murrysville. He was born Dec. 7, 1927, in Connellsville to William A. Stickel Sr. and Helen McKee Stickel. He met his wife, Charmaine, and married in 1950. Bob held a bachelor's in chemistry from Bethany College and a master's in chemistry from the University of Oregon. After two years serving in the Army, he spent most of his working career with United States Steel Corp. in the Pittsburgh area. They had two children, Scott and Mark. Bob and Charmaine were married for 66 years. He is survived by his loving son, Mark (Barbara); three grandchildren, Luke, Jon (Karly) and Jaimi; as well as his loving niece, Debbie, with whom he spent much time. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charmaine; son, Scott; sister, Joan; and brothers, Bill and Robert. Bob will always be remembered as a caring, giving gentleman who lived life in service of others.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in First United Methodist Church, Murrysville. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will be private in Mill Run Baptist Cemetery, Mill Run.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Murrysville in Bob's name and memory. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 9, 2019