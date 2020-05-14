Robert M. Yanchus
2020 - 2020
Robert Michael Yanchus, M.D., 94, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. The funeral service has been postponed. It is tentatively scheduled for mid-August 2020. The exact time and date of services will be announced at a later date. Please call ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-1234, with any questions, or refer to our website at rossgwalker.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 14, 2020.
