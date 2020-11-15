1/1
Robert McArthur
Robert McArthur, of Murrysville, formerly of California, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born in Riverside, Calif., the youngest of five boys of Walter Edward McArthur Sr., and Della May (Hall) McArthur. The family moved to Forest Hills, N.Y., when Robert was 10, then to Elyria, Ohio for his senior year of high school. After high school, he went to Ohio State University before transferring to the University of Southern California. After graduating from the University of Southern California, Robert had many successful professional roles as a systems analyst working for Lockheed Aircraft, American Airlines and Bank of America. Due to his professional acumen, he was able to retire early at age 50 and move to Cebu, Philippines. He spent his family life in Napa, Calif., married to Danelle (Cole), and children Dane, Wade, and Megan. At 81 years of age, he moved from the Philippines to the home of his daughter, Megan, in Murrysville, and spent time reading and attending his grandchildren's activities. His hobbies included tennis, golf, gardening, interest in astronomy, and making wine when living in Napa, Calif. He always had a dog, and he loved his dogs. Surviving are his children, Dane Robert (Isabel) McArthur, of Lakewood, Calif., and Megan (James) McArthur Merante, of Export; grandchildren, Monica Merante, Joseph Merante, Clare Merante, Thomas Merante, Stephen Merante, Elliott McArthur, and Joshua McArthur; brother, Bruce (Cynthia) McArthur; sisters-in-law, LaVonne McArthur, Bette McArthur and Lylalee McArthur; divorced spouses, Danelle Knudson and Gera Villarin; also, many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Wade Elliott McArthur; and brothers, Walter, George and Wallace McArthur. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Murrysville. CDC recommendations must be adhered to. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer online condolences please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
