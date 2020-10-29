1/1
Robert N. Bullock
1934 - 2020
Robert N. Bullock, 86, of Greensburg, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in his home. He was born Feb. 13, 1934, in Indiana, Pa., a son of the late Joseph Albert and Cora Fay (Bruneau) Bullock. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Youngwood, and was an Air Force veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Lois J. (Carnes) Bullock, who died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, just 15 hours before his death. He was also preceded in death by his son, Kirk A. Bullock; three brothers, Albert, William and Joseph Bullock; and his sister, Mary Jane Vanderella. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly B. Mikeska and husband, Joseph, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Jeremy Siard, William Siard (Caitlyn), Mandee Mizikar (Matthew), Michelle Ruby (Frank) and Melissa Dinsmore (Joel); six great-grandchildren, Morgan, Kaylee, Sydney, Kobe, Zachary and Emma; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A private funeral service will be held in the funeral home. Private interment will take place in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing.www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
