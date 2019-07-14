Robert N. Petrosko, 85, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born May 22, 1934, in McKeesport, a son of the late Peter and Mary (Crush) Petrosko. Prior to his retirement, Robert was a tool and die maker for General Motors and a veteran of the Army. He was a member of the 11th Ward Club; he enjoyed playing the lottery and spending time with his family. Bob was the life of the party, enjoyed social clubs and had ingenious ways of fixing things. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Olga Lazar. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Dodds Petrosko; son, Robert Petrosko and his wife, Patricia; daughter, Paula Fiscante and her husband, John; brothers, Peter (Joan) Petrosko and Joseph (Paula) Petrosko; sister, Patricia (Clyde) Simmers; grandchildren, Justin Zebroski, Celene (Charles) Barno and Rose Fiscante; and great-grandson, Travis Barno.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.

www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 14 to July 25, 2019