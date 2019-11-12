|
Robert P. Sadusky, 77, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kathy (Anderchak) Sadusky for 51 years; dear father of Scott Sadusky and Stacey Sadusky; and brother of Michael Sadusky, of Penn Hills. Bob was an Army veteran and a retired employee of Westinghouse R and D, in Churchill. Bob served his community as the treasurer of the Penn's Woods Civic Association.
Friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a memorial service with military honors will begin at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, or www.whiteoakanimalsafehaven.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2019