Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Samarco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Samarco Jr.


1976 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. Samarco Jr. Obituary
Robert P. Samarco Jr., 43, of Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born June 2, 1976, in Pittsburgh, the son of Robert and JoAnn (Chmill) Samarco, of Pittsburgh. Robert worked as a draftsman for KTG Systems Inc. of Wexford and was an avid Steelers fan. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Dana (Schiavo) Samarco, and his children, Robert P. Samarco III and Jaxon T. Samarco; his sister, Jill L. McCauley and husband, C.R., of Youngwood; five nephews, Jacob, Adam, Ronald, Nicholas and Logan; and his numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will have a service at a later date. Arrangements are by the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -