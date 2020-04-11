|
Robert P. Samarco Jr., 43, of Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born June 2, 1976, in Pittsburgh, the son of Robert and JoAnn (Chmill) Samarco, of Pittsburgh. Robert worked as a draftsman for KTG Systems Inc. of Wexford and was an avid Steelers fan. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Dana (Schiavo) Samarco, and his children, Robert P. Samarco III and Jaxon T. Samarco; his sister, Jill L. McCauley and husband, C.R., of Youngwood; five nephews, Jacob, Adam, Ronald, Nicholas and Logan; and his numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will have a service at a later date. Arrangements are by the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.