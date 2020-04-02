|
Robert P. "Bobby" Sheele, 64, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, from injuries sustained in a hit and run automobile accident in East Huntington Township. Mr. Sheele was born Oct. 21, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late William and Eleanor Gorecki Sheele. He was a member of the former Transfiguration Parish. Bobby was a veteran of the Vietnam Era who served in the Army. He enjoyed fishing and reading, but most of all loved walking, especially on the Coal and Coke Trail. Bobby is survived by his loving family: his brothers, James (Mary Ann) Sheele, of Mt. Pleasant, Thomas Sheele, of Shippensburg, Pa., and Donald (Rose) Sheele, of Mt. Pleasant; and by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Sheele Pospisi. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, visitation and services will be private for Bobby's family. Private Inurnment will be at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.