Robert Paul John "Spanky" Hartzell, 52, of Latrobe, passed into the arms of our beloved Lord and Savior Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. It is with great and incredible sorrow that we inform you of his sudden and untimely passing. He was the entrepreneur of Spanky's Tattoos in Mt. Pleasant. Rob is survived by his parents, George L. Hartzell Sr. and Joanne L. (Byrne) Hartzell; siblings, Holly M. Heller, George L. (Cyndi) Hartzell Jr., Heather M. (Joel) Dunseath, Sarah A. Hartzell (Shaun Teacher), Jennifer L. (Chad) Burns, and Joseph A. (Miranda) Hartzell; nieces and nephews, Jared and Olivia Heller, Samantha and Ashlie Singer, Lucy and Joel Dunseath Jr., Lacey Hartzell, Gage and Grayson Burns and Gabriel and Alaina Hartzell; his special aunt, M. Christine Byrne, uncle and aunt, Walter and Joanne Finnegan; cousin, Bella Byrne; and his best dog friend, Barney. Also survived by special lifelong friends, Tracy Ondo, Paul Stipp, Pami Scott and Sean Stipp. Rob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard Hartzell and Elizabeth (Weiss) Hartzell, and John C. Byrne Jr. and Margaret (Hoffmann) Byrne; paternal great-grandparents, John C. Byrne Sr. and Iva I. (Richter) Byrne; maternal great-grandparents, James A. and Hattie May (Harshman) Hoffmann; special great-uncle and great-aunt, Larry and Mary (Weiss) Shevlin; and brother-in-law, Norman A. Singer. Also, predeceased by special lifelong friends, Paul and Theresa (Arabia) Stipp. Rob, a graduate of Hempfield Area High School, continued his education for creative minds with The Art Institute of Pittsburgh. Rob was a remarkable and passionate tattoo artist, a true lover of his vocation, and was an avid art and music enthusiast. He drew every day of his life since he was old enough to hold a pencil, thus honing his skill and love for the craft daily. Rob was a truly genuine person with a good soul. He was taken too soon and will be greatly missed. Please keep him in your hearts and prayers. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, in the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn and social distancing maintained. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, in Holy Cross Catholic Church in Youngwood.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
SEP
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
September 12, 2020
Rob was a great person to hangout with.all the fun times at concerts and at friends houses.especially with horrornet.spank was always taking photos and recording people without even knowing.alot of great times and memories.you will be missed alot brother.my condolences to the family.so sorry for your loss.
Kevin Wright
Friend
September 12, 2020
Spanly was a great person and a good loved seein him at shows and visiting the shop he will be missed thanx for the memories see ya on the othet side
Hippy(G4P)
Friend
