Robert E. Quist, 83, of New Stanton, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born May 23, 1936, in Hempfield, the son of the late Kenneth L. and Birdie M. (Erwin) Quist. Robert worked for the New Stanton Borough Maintenance Department and for McGinley Maintenance. He was also a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in New Stanton. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (Kauffman) Quist; and his numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his three brothers and his sister. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 126 W. Pennsylvania Ave., New Stanton, PA 15672.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.
