Robert R. Berrett, 74, of Manor Borough, died Friday, June 28, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1944, in Fredericksburg, Va., and was a son of the late Robert S. Berrett and Dorothy (Brindle) Berrett Schummer. Bob graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Master of Education and was a retired teacher who taught in Wilkinsburg School District for his entire 36-year career. He was a huge Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed coaching youth basketball and soccer. His greatest achievement was his three children. Bob is survived by his wife, Linda Dailey Berrett; son, Robert E. (Amanda) Berrett; twin daughters, Rebecca Berrett and Jennifer (Cenk) Guler; and four grandchildren, Robby and Rachel Berrett and Nova and Bekir Guler.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the by visiting . Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 1, 2019