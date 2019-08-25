|
Robert R. Berrett, 74, of Manor Borough, died Friday, June 28, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1944, in Fredericksburg, Va., to the late Robert S. Berrett and Dorothy (Brindle) Berrett Schummer. Bob graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a M.Ed. and was a retired teacher who taught in Wilkinsburg School District for his entire 36 year career. He was a huge Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed coaching youth basketball and soccer. His greatest achievement was his three children. Bob is survived by his wife, Linda Dailey Berrett; son, Robert E. (Amanda) Berrett; twin daughters, Rebecca Berrett and Jennifer (Cenk) Guler; and four grandchildren, Robby and Rachel Berrett and Nova and Bekir Guler.
Friends will be received for a memorial visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the by visiting . Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 25, 2019