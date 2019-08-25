Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Berrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Berrett


1944 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Berrett Obituary
Robert R. Berrett, 74, of Manor Borough, died Friday, June 28, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1944, in Fredericksburg, Va., to the late Robert S. Berrett and Dorothy (Brindle) Berrett Schummer. Bob graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a M.Ed. and was a retired teacher who taught in Wilkinsburg School District for his entire 36 year career. He was a huge Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed coaching youth basketball and soccer. His greatest achievement was his three children. Bob is survived by his wife, Linda Dailey Berrett; son, Robert E. (Amanda) Berrett; twin daughters, Rebecca Berrett and Jennifer (Cenk) Guler; and four grandchildren, Robby and Rachel Berrett and Nova and Bekir Guler.
Friends will be received for a memorial visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the by visiting . Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.