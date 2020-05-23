Robert R. Delaney
Robert R. Delaney, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, died of natural causes Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor in Greensburg. A Korean War veteran, known as "Mr. Fantastic" to his family and friends, he was born Jan. 1, 1930. He was the son of the late Edgar and Clara Delaney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Delaney Doss, in 2018. He is survived by the following children: Renee Hill (Timothy), of Hunker, Robert S. Delaney, of Moorpark, Calif., Seth G. Delaney (Stacey), of Norvelt, and Jered E. Delaney (Erin), of Woodstock, Ga. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Heidi, Cody, Michelle, Kelly, Emily, Olivia, Cassie, Becca, Nicki, Lexi, Maci, Jaxon and Parker; 12 great-grandchildren, Shane, Chloe, Jade, Brayden, Declan, Killian, Cash, Isla, Harlow, Charlie, Willow and Jude; and several nieces and nephews. In respecting Bob's wishes, there will be no public visitation or viewing. We look forward to celebrating Bob's life with a memorial at a later date. All arrangements entrusted to ASHLEY D.X. NYE CREMATION CARE AND FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood. To offer your condolences, please visit us at www.nyefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 23, 2020.
