Robert R. Fallon


1947 - 2020
Robert R. Fallon Obituary
Robert R. Fallon, 72, of Brackenridge, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in AHN Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. He was born April 12 1947, in West Palm Beach, Fla., to the late Raymond and Mary (Wilhelm) Fallon. Robert was self-employed. In his spare time, he enjoyed working with computers. He is survived by his brother, Raymond (Donna) Fallon, of Punxsutawney; sister, Patricia Dewitt, of Natrona Heights;nieces, Katie (Rob) Mann, Lisa Anne Fallon and Kerry Anne Fallon; nephew, Craig (Nikole) DeWitt; and great-nieces and nephews, Kayla, Ally, Evan, Jacob and Jaxson. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Karl (Skip) DeWitt. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services for Robert will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
