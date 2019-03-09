Robert Russell "Bob" Harbaugh, 73, of Ligonier (Cook Township), passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born March 28, 1945, in Kregar, Westmoreland County, a son of the late Harry and Mary Shawley Harbaugh. Prior to his retirement, Bob worked as an equipment operator for Rolling Rock Farms, in Rector. Bob was a true outdoorsman. He just loved being outdoors and was an avid hunter. Bob will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving wife of 51 years, Sandra L. Queer Harbaugh; his daughter, Terri L. Wensel and husband, Daniel, of Jones Mills; his granddaughters, Bobbi Lynn Wensel, of Jones Mills, and her fiance, Christopher Beiter, and Madison Wensel, of Jones Mills, and her boyfriend, Billy Bechtold; his sisters, Nancy Telford and husband, Larry, of Ligonier, Barb Telford, of Donegal, Elizabeth Alhborn and husband, Les, and Connie Alhborn and husband, Joe, all of Kregar; his brothers, Dave Harbaugh and Chuck Harbaugh, both of Kregar, Raymond Harbaugh and wife, Goldie, and Harry Harbaugh and wife, Karen, all of Stahlstown, and Edward Harbaugh and wife, Ruby, of Donegal; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, Pete Harbaugh, and his brother-in-law, Jim Telford.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Keith Deckinger officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery, Cook Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA., 575 Lincoln Ave., No. 101, Bellevue, PA 15202, in memory of Robert R. Harbaugh. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.