Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harrold Zion Lutheran Church
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Harrold Zion Lutheran Church
More Obituaries for Robert Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Henry


1931 - 2020
Robert R. Henry Obituary
Robert R. "Bob" Henry, 88, of Greensburg (Hempfield Township), died suddenly Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. He was born Feb. 10, 1931, in Hempfield Township, a son of the late Dervin F. "Joe" Henry and Priscilla Eisaman Henry. Bob was a lifetime member of the Fort Allen Fire Department and the Youngwood Sportsmans Club. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying both fishing and hunting. Bob also enjoyed bowling and had two 300 games. He was a member of Harrold Zion Lutheran Church of Greensburg. Bob served 19 months in Korea in the Army as a radio intercept operator. Prior to retirement, he worked as a reproduction supervisor for the Elliott Company. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, Howard and Arthur Henry; and sister, Rosella Shivley. Surviving are his wife, Dorothy J. Baughman Henry; daughter, Diane McFarland (Robert), of Culpeper, Va.; son, David Henry (Robyn), of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Lindsay Seale (Bill), of Castleton, Va., Justin McFarland (Angela), of Warrenton, Va., David Henry (Ashleigh) and Daniel Henry (Heather), both of Greensburg; six great-grandchildren, Cadi, Ava, Emmaleigh, Dylan, Remington and Madilyn; sister, Evelyn Willard, of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home by the Fort Allen Fire Department. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harrold Zion Lutheran Church with the Rev. John Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in the Harrold Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Greensburg, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Harrold Zion Memorial Fund, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
