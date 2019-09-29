|
Robert R. McCracken, 65, of Penn Township, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was born Aug. 15, 1954, in Wilkinsburg, to the late Albert and Ann (Wituik) McCracken. Bob worked as a maintenance supervisor for Hamill Manufacturing for 35 years. Bob was an avid golfer and was in a league with his friends from Hamill. Anytime someone asked how he was doing, his response was, " I'm living the dream." Robert is survived by his beloved spouse of 49 years, Yvonne (Novakovich) McCracken; two daughters, Kellie (Jason) Mount, of McDonald, and Kylee McCracken, of Allison Park; brother, Raymond (Lorraine) McCracken; sister, Sandy Smith, of Wilmerding; four grandchildren, Carter, Gianna, Caden, and Max.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Barbara Catholic Church. Everyone please meet at church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 29, 2019