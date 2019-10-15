Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Robert "Robbie" Rodgers, 67, of South Greensburg, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 8, 1952, in New Kensington, a son of the late Robert E. and Bernadette (Pristas) Rodgers. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Pepsi. He was Catholic by faith. Robbie was a member of the AMS Club, South Greensburg, and the Roosevelt Club, Hempfield Township. He was also an avid golfer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Carrier. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kim (Watkins) Rodgers; two daughters, Stephanie Gerken and husband, Greg, of Westmoreland City, and Christie Head and husband, Justin, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Nicholas Gerken, Braxton Head, Harlow Head and Benjamin Gerken; his brother, Richard B. Rodgers and wife, Susie, of Greensburg; his aunt, Pat Rodgers, of Spotsylvania, Va.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Veronica "Wayne" Watkins, of Latrobe; and his brother-in-law, Dr. Joseph Watkins (Patti), of Greensburg.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
