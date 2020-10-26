Robert Ross, 73, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. He was born Feb. 15, 1947, in McKeesport, a son of the late William A. and Edith (Briggs) Ross. Prior to his retirement, Bob was a plant manager for Koppers. He enjoyed visiting casinos, playing cards, and swimming. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Bowser Ross; brother, William A Ross Jr.; and sisters, Nancy Minnicks and Helen Guthrie. He is survived by his sons, Scot Ross (Lisa Laskowski) and Brent Ross and his fiancee, Samantha Lamison; and sister, Sally Kosco and her husband, Mike. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Please go directly to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norwin Public Library in memory of Robert. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
