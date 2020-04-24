|
Robert S. Acre, 89, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. He was born April 6, 1931, in Freeport, to the late Milton and Maude Shields Acre. Robert served his country as a veteran of the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Janes United Methodist Church in Creighton. Robert retired after 30 years of service from General Electric. He enjoyed taking bus trips with his wife. Robert is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Dawson) Acre; sons, Gary Acre, of Worthington, and Scott (Betty) Acre, of Rockville, Md.; stepsons, Edward (Kathy) Dawson, of Valencia, Roy (Luella) Dawson, of Saxonburg, James (Margie) Dawson, of Rimersburg, and John (Michele) Dawson, of Saxonburg; stepdaughters, Elma (Thomas Sr.) Sutej, of Clinton Township, and Martha Bowser (Bob Browne Sr.), of Butler; granddaughters, Valarie and Heather Acre; stepgrandchildren, Thomas Jr., Michael, Daniel and George Sutej, Ralph, Jonathan, Jessica and Marissa Dawson, Viola Kathy Bruno, and Thomas Jr. and John J.C. Bowser; two great-granddaughters; 21 stepgreat-grandchildren; and brothers, John Acre and Ray Acre, both of Freeport. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice Falkner Acre, Nov. 14, 1990; son, Allan Acre; brother, Fred Acre; and by his sister, Marie Taylor. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial for Robert will be private. A celebration of his life will be held later at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Robert may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.