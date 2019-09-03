|
|
Robert S. Hodder, 87, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Bethlen Home, Ligonier. He was born Sept. 12, 1931, in Braddock, a son of the late Titus Clyde Hodder and Helen (Siemon) Hodder. Bob was raised in Regent Square (Swissvale) and attended the Swissvale school system where he excelled in academics and sports, playing football, basketball, volleyball and baseball. He went on to Lehigh University where he received his Bachelor of Science in metallurgical engineering, was a varsity letterman on their baseball team, and a member of Theta Delta Chi fraternity. Upon graduation from Lehigh in 1953, Bob was employed by Latrobe Steel Co. as a metallurgical service engineer. He left to serve in the Army for two years and returned to continue his career with Latrobe Steel, retiring on Dec. 31, 1996 after 43 1/2 years. After retiring, Bob continued to consult an additional 20 years at Latrobe/Carpenter Steel. His focus was technical assistance for worldwide aerospace customers, with extended involvement for the Aerospace Materials Specifications group of SAE International. SAE International awarded Bob the Arch T. Cowell Cooperative Engineering Medal in 2008, which recognizes a unique and outstanding contribution to the work of technical committees under SAE Executive Standards Committee in developing standards, specifications, technical reports and data through cooperative research. In 1979 Bob co-authored United States Patent No. 4,150,978 entitled High Performance Bearing Steels and also was the contributing editor of the 2nd edition of the Dictionary of Materials and Testing in 2000. Bob was a longtime member of Latrobe Country Club, with repeated golf awards including Senior Club Champion and Runner-up Club Champion. He was a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and multiple terms as a trustee and chairman of the Property and Finance Committee. He was a Loyalhanna Lodge No. 275 F and AM Master Mason and a Syria Temple Ancient Accepted 33rd degree Scottish Rite Brother. Bob was also a former president of GLOW – Greater Latrobe Organization of Wrestling. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Letty Jane McEwen and her husband, Bill; and his brother, William C. Hodder and his wife, Scottie. Bob also has two surviving nieces and a nephew. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ruth (Freeman) Hodder; daughter Julie Hodder Adams and her husband, Jason, of Apollo; son, Robert S. Hodder Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Boalsburg, Pa.; granddaughter, Leah Elizabeth Hodder, of Washington, D.C.; and grandson Jordon Titus Hodder, of Houston, Texas.
Friends and family are welcome to a service to celebrate Bob's life at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in Unity Chapel, 114 Chapel Lane, Latrobe. The Rev. Ronald Durika will officiate. Private inurnment will be in Unity Cemetery. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Latrobe, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.adamslib.org, or to Unity Chapel Endowment Fund, c/o Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 3 to Sept. 11, 2019