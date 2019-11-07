|
|
Robert Steven Kujawa, 78, of Youngwood, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at home. He was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Francis Kujawa and Mary Bohatch. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette; American Legion of Greensburg Post No. 981, where he was a bartender/manager; Midway Fire Department; Greensburg Post No. 33 honor guard; and Greensburg Hunt Club. Robert is survived by his daughters, Erica Kujawa, of Greensburg, and Amy Lotz, of Brandon, Fla.; a son, Robert Kujawa II, of Irwin; a sister, Elizabeth Pranzik (John), of Greensburg; his former wife, Phyllis Kaufman, of Irwin; and four grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Midway St. Clair Fire Department, 1966 Broadway Ave., Greensburg. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, PA 15644, is assisting the family with all arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 7, 2019