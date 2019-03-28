|
Robert S. "Rob" Masarik Jr., 64, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Thank you to all family and friends who showed Rob kindness and care. A special thanks to Jan and Dave Smartnick for exceptional care and love. Rob will miss his good friend, Jamie Short, at Jamie's Auto, and his comrades there. God bless all. Thank you St. Jude.
At Rob's request, all services will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019