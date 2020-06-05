Rev. Dr. Robert S. McKie
The Rev. Dr. Robert S. McKie, 76, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. He was the beloved husband of Susan "Sue" McKie. Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Rev. McKie will be honored with a memorial service by the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, where he faithfully served as chaplain, at 4 p.m. Sunday at conclusion of visitation. All guests are encouraged to practice social distancing, and the use of face masks is highly recommended. Please be patient as our staff directs visitors in limited numbers into the funeral home. Please visit www.kepplegraft.com for online condolences and guest book. A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday and Sunday Tribune-Review.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 5, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
