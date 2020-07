The Rev. Dr. Robert S. McKie, 76, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A memorial service and celebration of Bob's life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg. A committal service and interment with military honors will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, in the Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney. Arrangements have been entrusted to the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. www.kepplegraft.com