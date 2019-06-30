Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Robert S. Vrable

Robert S. Vrable Obituary
Robert S. Vrable, 84, of New Alexandria, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, with his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Eleanor Peters Vrable, by his side. He was Catholic by faith. He was a son of the late Peter G. and Mary I. Arandas Vrable. Bob was the owner of many businesses in the Latrobe area for many years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Marianne (Tom) Beresford, of Greensburg, and Mark Vrable, of Derry Township; five grandchildren, Lindsay Scarpo, Megan McCullough, Adam Beresford, Nolan Beresford and Kylie Vrable; and five precious great-grandchildren, Caden, Jalin and Marin Scarpo and Mason and Charli McCullough.
There will be no public visitation or service.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Amedisys Hospice and Nature Park Commons for all of Bob's special care. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 30, 2019
