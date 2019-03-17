Dr. Robert "Pat" Sabo passed from this life unexpectedly Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was 62 years of age. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zolton and Aileen Hartwick Sabo. He leaves behind his best friend and wife of 34 years, Marianne Sabo. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Calvin and Rita Sabo, of Akron, Ohio; sister, Sheila Butcher, of Canada; brothers-in-law, Robert Jones, of McMinnville, James Jones, of Pittsburgh, Thomas Jones, of Chambersburg, and Timothy Jones, of Braddock; sister-in-law, Rosemary Ribich, of Greensburg; nieces and nephews, Eric and Amy Sabo and family, Lori and Andy Stiles and family, Stacey and Jim Giardina and family and Mia Diana Jones; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Also, not to be forgotten is Lucy, the Airedale, and his legion of British Twitter followers! Dr. Sabo attended Gannon University, in Erie, for his undergraduate degree, and completed medical school at Hahnemann University, in Philadelphia. He met his future wife and love of his life while at Mercy Hospital, in Pittsburgh. While practicing in an underserved area of West Virginia, Dr. Sabo was moved to become a nephrologist after caring for a patient he became very fond of that suffered from kidney disease. He then studied at the University of Kentucky. He has since practiced in New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Pat was beloved by his family and friends and respected by his colleagues. His work was defined by intelligence, compassion and his personal integrity. There will be a great void in the medical community without him. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in High's Chapel.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at HIGH FUNERAL HOME, McMinnville, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to the (Kidney.org.) in his memory. Online condolences may be made at www.highfuneralhome.com. High Funeral Home, McMinnville, Tenn., 931-473-2137. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary