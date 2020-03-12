|
Robert Stoney, 91, of White Oak, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born in McKeesport on Sept. 26, 1928, and was the son of the late Rufus and Louise Roper Stoney. He was a Navy veteran of World War II, retired from GM in security and was a member of St. Paul AME Church in McKeesport, until his health failed. He was a former Mason of Pride of the West No. 84. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, E. Alfreda Burroughs Stoney; son, Loren R. Stoney, of White Oak; grandchildren, Levarr, Kalynn, Ciara, Arianna, Mya and Precious Stoney, Tamisia, Taisa and Kevin Paige, Aidan, Audrey and Alijah Mattingly, and Katrina Guy; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Leon and Melvin Singleton, and sister Thelma Rivers. Friends and family will gather from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA, 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Services will be held in the funeral home chapel noon Friday, March 13, 2020, officiated by the Rev. Geoffrey E. Tate II. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.