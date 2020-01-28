|
Robert Thomas "Tom" Smith, 66, of Greensburg, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Aug. 8, 1953, in Greensburg, a son of the late Robert E. "Duck" Smith and Edith Kepple Smith. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a maintenance technician for Comcast of Murrysville. Tom adored his wife, Donna, children and grandchildren, and when he got together with his family there was always laughter. Tom enjoyed riding his John Deere tractor on the family farm and spending time at the family camp that he built with his father-in-law. He also enjoyed watching the Three Stooges. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Bernard Mondock, and brother-in-law, Bernard Mondock Jr. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna Mondock Smith; sons, Tommy Smith (Christy) and Steve Smith; brothers, William Smith (Carol) and Kenneth Smith (Brenda); his grandsons, Zachary and Alex Smith; mother-in-law, Margaret Mondock; sisters-in-law, Deborah Mondock, Barbara Conn (Robert) and Lori Mondock (Rachael); and is also several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Tom's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place, Suite 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15719. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020