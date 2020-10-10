Robert Bob T. Whalen, 62, of Mt. Pleasant Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Shadyside Hospital, surrounded by his family, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 15, 1958, in McKeesport, to the late Robert A. Whalen and the late Shirley Barone Whalen Rosendale. Bob was retired from West Penn Power and the Utility Workers Union of America, System Local 102, where he served as union president for six years. He was also an executive board member of the Utility Workers Union of America until 2015. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting deer and Pennsylvania black bear and fishing. He also loved cars and drag racing, introducing his wife, children, grandson, one brother, and a niece and nephew to the sport. Bob's love of drag racing will live on through his family. He especially cherished time with his grandchildren, mentoring his grandson with his Junior Dragster at Keystone Raceway Park, and laughing, talking to, and spending time with his granddaughters. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lora Lori Rodkey Whalen, who provided exceptional care during their journey battling his cancer. Also surviving are his daughter, Kimmy Marinchek and her husband, Steve, of Mt. Pleasant; his son, Rob Whalen and wife, Melissa, of Ruffsdale; grandchildren, Justin JJ Murdock Jr., Hailey Whalen and Mia Whalen; brothers, Kevin Whalen (Lyla), of Blairsville, and Mark Whalen (Wendi), of Land-o-Lakes, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. He was loved and comforted by his pets, Bailey, Abbey and Kenda. Bob received tremendous support from his friends, Peter Flemming and William Sterner, two special people who were always helpful and caring, as well as many other family and friends. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Hillman Cancer Center and Shadyside Hospital (Transplant and Intensive Care Units) for all of their care, compassion, and support. As per Bob's request, visitation and services are private. Arrangements were under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Bob's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com
