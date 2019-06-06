Robert Tracy Ziemke, 93, of Versailles, passed away at home Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born Oct. 7, 1925, in Versailles, he was a son of the late Frank and Emma (Tracy) Ziemke. A 1943 graduate of McKeesport High School, Robert was a World War II veteran of the Army, serving in D Company, 254th Infantry Regiment, 63rd Infantry Division "Blood and Fire." Robert married the late Mary Lou (Feightner) Ziemke Jan. 15, 1947, and they stayed happily married for 57 years until her passing on Feb. 15, 2004. He worked for US Steel's National Tube Works from 1947 to 1960 and Equitable Gas from 1960 to 1991, joining their Equitable Gas Retirees' Club. In his spare time, Robert bowled with his league and played at Butler's Golf Course with the OldTimers Golf Club. He is survived by his children, Virginia Scott, David Ziemke and Joyce (Dr. Louis) DiToppa; and his granddaughter, Paige DiToppa. Besides his parents and wife, Robert was preceded in death by his grandson, James Edward Scott, who passed away June 6, 2016; and his brothers, Glenn and Kenneth Dale Ziemke.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Borough, McKeesport, PA 15132, 412-678-3454. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, June 8, 2019, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Ray J. Beard officiating. Procession and burial with military honors will follow to Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.

