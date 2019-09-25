Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
More Obituaries for Robert Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Allen


1941 - 2019
Robert W. Allen Obituary
Robert Wesley Allen, 78, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born May 4, 1941, in Greensburg, a son of the late John Henry and Lettie Burruss Allen. He was a member of First Antioch Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robin Allen; his stepmother, Dorothy Mae Allen; four sisters, Beverly Bray, Kathy Bose, Sandra Allen and Francine Allen; and two brothers, Ronald and Richard Allen. He is survived by his two sons, Bobby Joe Allen, of Pittsburgh, and William Scott Allen, of Bovard; grandchildren, Aaron and Ashley Allen; brother, Charles Dwight Allen (Gerard), of Philadelphia; sister, Deborah Hoye (Rodger), of Pittsburgh; stepbrother, John Leon Eubank; stepsister, Toya Ann Eubank, both of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Robert from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., the time of services, Friday, with the Rev. Barbara Felton officiating, in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
Robert's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
