Robert Wesley Allen, 78, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born May 4, 1941, in Greensburg, a son of the late John Henry and Lettie Burruss Allen. He was a member of First Antioch Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robin Allen; his stepmother, Dorothy Mae Allen; four sisters, Beverly Bray, Kathy Bose, Sandra Allen and Francine Allen; and two brothers, Ronald and Richard Allen. He is survived by his two sons, Bobby Joe Allen, of Pittsburgh, and William Scott Allen, of Bovard; grandchildren, Aaron and Ashley Allen; brother, Charles Dwight Allen (Gerard), of Philadelphia; sister, Deborah Hoye (Rodger), of Pittsburgh; stepbrother, John Leon Eubank; stepsister, Toya Ann Eubank, both of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Robert from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., the time of services, Friday, with the Rev. Barbara Felton officiating, in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019