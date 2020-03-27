|
Robert W. "Smoky" Altman, 83, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born March 18, 1937, in Greensburg, a son of the late Cyrus David and Lola Marie (McIntire) Altman. He was a graduate of Greensburg High School was a veteran of the Army and National Guard. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Columbia Gas Company for 36 years. He was a member of Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, Sterling Run Sportsman's Club, Ft. Allen Fireman's Club, S.N.P.J., Hecla Club and A&B Club. Smoky was an avid fisherman, hunter and grew the best strawberries for his granddaughters. He loved spending time at the "Tin Camp" in Cameron County. He was confident that he was going to be reunited with the love of his life, Marian, who he missed dearly. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. His family is grateful to those that reached out and helped him during these last few weeks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marian L. (Fioravanti) Altman. He is survived by two sons, Bric Allen Altman and wife, Lori, and Chad Richard Altman, all of Greensburg; two granddaughters, Laci Lynne Altman and Halie Lynne Altman; his brother, Richard Allen Altman and wife, Cheryl; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.