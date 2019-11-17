|
|
Robert W. Kaminski died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, and Josephine J. (DeRoss) Kaminski died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Bob was born Sept. 10, 1934. He was a retired process analyst with Standard Steel, in Latrobe, and an Army veteran. A licensed cosmetologist, Jo was born June 23, 1934, and was a devoted Christian who enjoyed studying the Word and attending Bible studies. Married for 63 years, they lived most of their lives in Greensburg before retiring and moving to Myrtle Beach, S.C., in 2000. Loving parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, they are survived by two children, Robert J. Kaminski, of Hollidaysburg, and Linda Bombach and husband, Randy, of Southport, N.C., formerly of West Newton; four grandchildren, Kelly Weitz and husband, David, Shannon Bombach and Justin Bombach and fiancee, Busra, all of Raleigh, N.C., and Leland Kaminski and wife, Tresa, serving in the Army and stationed in Germany, and a great-grandson, Jackson Weitz. Bob is also the brother of David Kaminski and wife, Carol, of West Newton, and the late Tom Kaminski. Jo is also survived by her sisters, Grace Kaminski, of Latrobe, and Connie Cordial, of Bovard, with whom, along with other family and close friends, she enjoyed a two week visit in September. Upon returning home from her visit, she passed several weeks later.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in the Grace Baptist Church, 350 Hospitality Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2019